Team Hewins LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Team Hewins LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $251.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $258.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.77 and its 200-day moving average is $245.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

