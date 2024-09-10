Team Hewins LLC Sells 8,926 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Team Hewins LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 21.5% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $51,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,866,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,200,000 after purchasing an additional 698,381 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,634,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,816.7% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 410,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFAT stock opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.