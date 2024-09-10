TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TELUS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

TU stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TELUS by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,214,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $395,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179,110 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in TELUS by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,692 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $82,775,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TELUS by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

