Ternium (NYSE:TX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.03

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 35090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Ternium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.36). Ternium had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3,152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ternium by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Featured Articles

