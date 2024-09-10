TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $99.18 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00042308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000099 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,956,395,063 coins and its circulating supply is 5,842,881,720 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

