TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $94.86 million and $5.35 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00041761 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00013631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000099 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,956,429,189 coins and its circulating supply is 5,842,921,145 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

