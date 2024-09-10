Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Raised by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 121.3% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $216.27 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.72. The firm has a market cap of $690.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. HSBC upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.