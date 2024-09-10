Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,121 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises about 1.2% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,425,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 265,410 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

