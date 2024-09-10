Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.3 %

RGA opened at $212.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $140.39 and a 52 week high of $227.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.09.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.