Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,839 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,202.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,320 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.0 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Read Our Latest Report on OVV

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.