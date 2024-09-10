Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $10.03 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,420 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DINO. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

