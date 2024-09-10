Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $11.86 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,852,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,283 shares of company stock worth $75,790,191. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,302.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,277.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,264.72. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,380.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

