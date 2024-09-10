Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,525,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Marriott International by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after acquiring an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,697,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Marriott International by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after acquiring an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,022,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.44.

MAR stock opened at $228.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.66. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

