Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,820 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,788 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,742,000 after buying an additional 919,058 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,418,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after buying an additional 805,051 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 415.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after buying an additional 793,327 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,712.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 820,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after buying an additional 775,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

