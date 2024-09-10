Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 3,012 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $251.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.47. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $261.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

