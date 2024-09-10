Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 15,328 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,328 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.

Welltower Stock Up 2.2 %

Welltower stock opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.51. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $127.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

