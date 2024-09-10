Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 8,599 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,348 shares of company stock worth $13,342,910. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $298.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $218.63 and a 1-year high of $299.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.82.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

