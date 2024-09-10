The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:BA opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.58. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

