The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance
SWZ stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
