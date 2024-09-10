The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 3.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.