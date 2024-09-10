The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Raised by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 2.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.29. 27,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.41. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $242.89.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

