Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

Shares of TMO opened at $620.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

