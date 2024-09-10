Threshold (T) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.33 Million

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $211.53 million and $4.33 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02104526 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $4,306,140.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

