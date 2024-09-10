tomiNet (TOMI) Trading 50.4% Higher Over Last Week

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and $9.39 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 165,295,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,411,675 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 165,295,396.147007 with 154,411,675.2167615 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.063244 USD and is up 17.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $11,716,249.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

