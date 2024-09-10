Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cormark cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$88.19.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$83.38 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.67 and a 52 week high of C$86.89. The company has a market cap of C$145.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

