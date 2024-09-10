Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $256.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.72.
TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,353,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,533 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $272.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.15. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.