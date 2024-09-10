TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.73.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
