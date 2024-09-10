TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.73.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

