Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stake Decreased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lowered its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,058,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,088,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 453,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $37.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

