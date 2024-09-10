Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.26

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 139214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRIP. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

