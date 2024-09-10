Truefg LLC Has $19.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truefg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

IJR opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average is $109.02. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

