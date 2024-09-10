Truefg LLC Sells 655 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Truefg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $869.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

