Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
Truxton Price Performance
TRUX opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.65. Truxton has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.50.
Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter.
Truxton Company Profile
Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
