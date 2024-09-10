Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Plans $0.06 Variable Dividend

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
Tuya Stock Up 1.4 %
Tuya stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $716.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.35. Tuya has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $2.50.
About Tuya
