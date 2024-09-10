Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.38

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYAGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 395287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Tuya Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $696.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tuya by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243,423 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Tuya by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 952,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.