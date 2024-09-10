Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.38

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 395287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Tuya Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $696.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tuya

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tuya by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243,423 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Tuya by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 952,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

