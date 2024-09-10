Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.38

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 395287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Tuya Stock Down 2.8 %
The company has a market cap of $696.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.
Tuya Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tuya
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
