UBS Group Lowers Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Hold

UBS Group downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $38.50 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $35.77 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.