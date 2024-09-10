UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 517,526 shares during the quarter. UDR makes up approximately 1.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 2.11% of UDR worth $286,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 3,730.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 75,993 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in UDR by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in UDR by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

UDR Trading Up 1.1 %

UDR opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

