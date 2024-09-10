UDR (NYSE:UDR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. UDR traded as high as $45.26 and last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 997661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UDR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

