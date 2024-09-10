UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $15.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UiPath’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PATH. Barclays boosted their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.71.

Get UiPath alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PATH

UiPath Stock Up 1.8 %

UiPath stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 46.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.