UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $18.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PATH. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.71.

NYSE:PATH opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 46.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 40.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

