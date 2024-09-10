Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

