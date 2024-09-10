United Services Automobile Association Buys 285 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $117.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.87. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.