United Services Automobile Association Increases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,985 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after buying an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,077,624,000 after buying an additional 1,089,572 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after buying an additional 14,138,639 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after buying an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,242,364 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $330,004,000 after buying an additional 823,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 12.78%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

