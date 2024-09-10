United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $207,850,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,585,000 after purchasing an additional 507,177 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,752,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.