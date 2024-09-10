United Services Automobile Association Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after buying an additional 5,154,865 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,027,000 after buying an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $113,478,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,080,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,788,000 after buying an additional 62,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $114.94 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

