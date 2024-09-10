United Services Automobile Association Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TFC opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

