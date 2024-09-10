United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,724 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

