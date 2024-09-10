United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,048 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $232.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.79 and its 200 day moving average is $210.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.53.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

