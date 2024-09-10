United Services Automobile Association Sells 4,128 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 315,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 159,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

