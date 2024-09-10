United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO James Edgemond Sells 7,802 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,694,888.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,766.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.46. The stock had a trading volume of 358,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,512. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $366.08.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.36.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

