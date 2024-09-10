Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $1.17 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.20.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

